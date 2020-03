Nvidia talks a big game about how awesome its mobile Tegra processors are, but paper muscles tear when wet. They've got some videos showing that there is at least some meat behind the pulp. Above the fold is Quake III running at 35fps with anti-aliasing turned on, while below is HD video output at 720p via HDMI out, and their 3D UI, which has a coverflow clone, and some nice 3D navigation stuff. These are undoubtedly optimised, but still some impressive voodoo.



[Nvidia]