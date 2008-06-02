Nvidia's launch of its Tegra processors makes World War Mobile official, with multiple major players cramming serious juice into tiny, ultra efficient chips for a range of mobile devices. Nvidia is calling Tegra "the world's first computer on a chip for mobile visual computers" which squeezes a CPU, GPU, system memory and more onto a dime-sized chip that Nvidia says is 10x more efficient than the competition, with up to 30 hours of HD video playback (WSJ says 26). It's for so-called mobile internet devices that fall between smartphones and subnotebooks (like Nokia's N810), so it's taking on the lowest end of Intel's Atom chips, though we'll have to see how it fares head-to-head.
Nvidia Tegra All-in-One Mobile Processors Aim to Nuke Intel's Atom, Promise 30 Hours HD Playback
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.