NTT DoCoMo Developing Crazy, Eye-controlled Gadget Prototypes

The AP's look into the NTT DoCoMo R&D labs shows the Japanese electronics company is working on some really strange stuff, including music players you control with your eyes, and mobile phones that require your fingers for more than just dialing (think Inspector Gadget).

The music player in its current form is a humongoid set of headphones that can do things like adjust the volume based on what direction you roll your eyes, or change the track by moving your eyes from side to side. The telephone is a ball-shaped ring that sits on your finger and uses bone conduction to transmit the sound of the caller to your ear. And theyre also working on a wristwatch that can interpret taps between the thumb and forefinger as remote control commands, like a modern day Morse code. But this is all R&D stuff, of course. Don't expect it in stores anytime soon. [AP]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

