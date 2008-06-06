Now the Gear Will Start: The Gadgetry of World War II

Granted, there isn't much in the way of recognisable gadgetry in my new book, Now the Hell Will Start: One Soldier's Flight from the Greatest Manhunt of World War II. Most of the action takes place in the Indo-Burmese jungle, circa World War II—long before the advent of the integrated circuit. But that doesn't mean American GIs were entirely without nifty gear, much of which helped spur the development of our beloved modern toys. Read on for a rundown of three vital gadgets that took shape during the epic Allies vs. Axis throwdown, when geeks saved the world and my yarn's (anti-)hero went on the lam.