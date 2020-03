Speaking of jackholes with gadgets, here's Nooka's special glow-in-the-dark Zub watches that they made for Kanye West and his "Glow in the Dark" tour. You know, Nooka, the company that makes watches with dots and meters? Too bad you can't have any of these because Kanye took them all. Tough luck, sucka! Maybe when you're a multi-platinum recording artist, you too can have a gadget made just for you and then take them all. [Nookastyle via Core77]