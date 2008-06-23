No-Name Eee PC Clone For $299

Interested in an Eee PC, but can't justify the $649 pricetag? Reader James points us towards the incredible deal available on oo.com.au

It doesn't have the Asus brand name behind it, but it does come with a 12 month warranty, which is actually pretty decent for the $299 price tag.It runs linux, has a 7-inch screen and 1GB onboard memory. Wi-Fi isn't built in, but the unit does come with a dongle to give you that joyous feeling only wireless internet can bring.

There's a full spec list below the fold, but if you just need a cheap and nasty laptop, this could out-Eee the Eee PC.