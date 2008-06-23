No-Name Eee PC Clone For $299

Interested in an Eee PC, but can't justify the $649 pricetag? Reader James points us towards the incredible deal available on oo.com.au.
It doesn't have the Asus brand name behind it, but it does come with a 12 month warranty, which is actually pretty decent for the $299 price tag.It runs linux, has a 7-inch screen and 1GB onboard memory. Wi-Fi isn't built in, but the unit does come with a dongle to give you that joyous feeling only wireless internet can bring.
There's a full spec list below the fold, but if you just need a cheap and nasty laptop, this could out-Eee the Eee PC.
Features
18cm (7") High resolution TFT-LCD Digital Screen 1GB Flash Memory True Colour Image Display Broadband Internet Access Built-in speakers Internet Surfing, Info Searching and News Reading On-line communicating with friends, family and colleagues Movie and music download and play Flash movies and games Various simulation games Fun pictures and photos sharing Office Software Package: (calendar, word processing, spreadsheet, dictionary) Daily work Planner PDF Viewer
Specifications
Processor: MIPS 400 MHz 32-BIT CPU Operating System: Linux Operating System - High Security & Virus Free Input:Standard Keyboard and mouse Supports file sizes up to 8MB Communications: 10/100MB Ethernet port SD Card Reader Multiple extended USB Ports Sound Card: AC97Voice Card Accessories: Wi-Fi dongle, adaptor, software, battery Weight: 670g Dimensions (Closed): (L) 20cm x (W) 14cm x (H) 3cm This unit comes with a screen protector, to remove, pull on the tab in the top right corner and peel off
[oo.com.au - Thanks James!]