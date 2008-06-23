How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

No-Name Eee PC Clone For $299

3b.jpg

Interested in an Eee PC, but can't justify the $649 pricetag? Reader James points us towards the incredible deal available on oo.com.au.

It doesn't have the Asus brand name behind it, but it does come with a 12 month warranty, which is actually pretty decent for the $299 price tag.It runs linux, has a 7-inch screen and 1GB onboard memory. Wi-Fi isn't built in, but the unit does come with a dongle to give you that joyous feeling only wireless internet can bring.

There's a full spec list below the fold, but if you just need a cheap and nasty laptop, this could out-Eee the Eee PC.

Features

  • 18cm (7") High resolution TFT-LCD Digital Screen
  • 1GB Flash Memory
  • True Colour Image Display
  • Broadband Internet Access
  • Built-in speakers
  • Internet Surfing, Info Searching and News Reading
  • On-line communicating with friends, family and colleagues
  • Movie and music download and play
  • Flash movies and games
  • Various simulation games
  • Fun pictures and photos sharing
  • Office Software Package: (calendar, word processing, spreadsheet, dictionary)
  • Daily work Planner
  • PDF Viewer

    • Specifications

  • Processor: MIPS 400 MHz 32-BIT CPU
  • Operating System: Linux Operating System - High Security & Virus Free
  • Input:Standard Keyboard and mouse
  • Supports file sizes up to 8MB
  • Communications: 10/100MB Ethernet port
  • SD Card Reader
  • Multiple extended USB Ports
  • Sound Card: AC97Voice Card
  • Accessories: Wi-Fi dongle, adaptor, software, battery
  • Weight: 670g
  • Dimensions (Closed): (L) 20cm x (W) 14cm x (H) 3cm
  • This unit comes with a screen protector, to remove, pull on the tab in the top right corner and peel off

    • [oo.com.au - Thanks James!]

