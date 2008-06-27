Nokia Releases Supernova Range of Mobile Phones. Supersmashinglovely

Nokia's Supernova range is out today. Nokia says the 7610, 7510, 7310, and 7210 are aimed at the ladies of the world (including Caribbean, Parisian, Bolivian, Namibian, Amphibian, Presbyterian, Outta sight, Late night, Erudite, and Hermaphrodites), coming in all sorts of colours and shapes, as you can see in the press release, gallery, and bonus Friday video.

Nokia injects individuality and style into new Supernova range

June 27, 2008

Espoo, Finland - Recognising that no one style fits all, Nokia today unveiled a new range of products to let consumers express their personal styles on a number of levels ranging from stylish designs, to personalization through vibrantly hued exchangeable covers.

The first four devices to launch as part of the new Nokia Supernova range feature a mix of bold colours and of-the-moment designs, evoking the allure of the latest statement handbags or must-have sunglasses. Aimed at style conscious men and women who want to stay connected, the new range delivers exceptional mobile functionality alongside a variety of music and internet experiences.

"As we rely more heavily on mobile phones to stay connected, they increasingly know everything about us and have become a window into our worlds," said Jo Harlow, vice president, LIVE category, Nokia. "With the Supernova range, we set out to give people the ability to set themselves apart in the same way that they would with a traditional statement accessory."

Xpress yourself

The new Nokia 7610, 7510 and 7310 Supernova devices give people an option to truly personalise their look by matching the style of their phone to their ever-changing moods with a choice of exchangeable Xpress-On covers in striking colours and glamorous surfaces.

Nokia 7610 Supernova

Featuring a slide design and smooth curves, the Nokia 7610 Supernova offers Xpress-On covers in a choice of a set of 'steel blue' and 'red' covers offset by a muted grey front surface, or 'bright lilac' and 'steel blue' contrasted against a pristine white front surface. The innovative Theme Colorizer feature lets people identify and capture any colour and further tailor a look by applying captured colours to the phone's key illumination and wallpaper.

Additional features include a 3.2 megapixel camera with dual LED flash and 8x digital zoom, instant messaging and TV out for image sharing. With the Nokia 7610 Supernova, consumers can also enjoy and manage music with a dedicated music key, FM-radio, an MP3 player and access to Nokia Music Store* through the Nokia Music PC Client. The Nokia WidSets service gives access to enjoy and share content on favourite websites through the device.

The Nokia 7610 Supernova is available in the third quarter of 2008 with an estimated retail price of 225 EUR before taxes and subsidies.

Nokia 7510 Supernova

The Nokia 7510 Supernova boasts an iconic fold design with a push-to-open side key. Available with Xpress-On front and back covers in 'storm blue', 'red', 'emerald green' and 'espresso brown' the Nokia 7510 Supernova features magical light effects with a hidden-until-lit display and a reminder light. With outstanding mechanical quality, a soft feel and solid metal hinge, the phone features a 2 megapixel camera with NIPS, LED flash, 4x digital zoom, a 512MB microSD card**, a large 2.2 inch QVGA display and a new user friendly Nokia web browser for easy access to Nokia Search, Share on OVI and Flickr.

With the Nokia 7510 Supernova, consumers can enjoy and manage music with an FM Radio, an enhanced MP3 player, access to Nokia Music Store and Nokia Music PC Client. Additional features include a link to YouTube, access to Nokia Maps 1.2 to navigate with free mapping, routing and local search, support of A-GPS and the Nokia WidSets service.

The Nokia 7510 Supernova is available in the fourth quarter of 2008 with an estimated retail price of 180 EUR before taxes and subsidies.

Nokia 7310 Supernova

The slim and sleek Nokia 7310 Supernova includes Xpress-On covers etched with daring 3D textured designs available in 'steel blue' plus a second front and back cover in 'wasabi green' or 'candy pink'. A further five front and back cover options will be available for purchase in select markets in 'mushroom silver', 'plum jam', 'electric blue', 'yellow mellow' and 'espresso brown'.

Additional features include a 2 megapixel camera with 4x digital zoom and TV out for image sharing, instant messaging and playing the preinstalled games on TV. An FM RDS radio and an MP3 music player complete the offering for style conscious individuals that want to enjoy their music anytime, anywhere.

The Nokia 7310 Supernova is available in the second quarter of 2008 with an estimated retail price of 155 EUR before taxes and subsidies.

Nokia 7210 Supernova

For trend watchers who want simplicity with style, the Nokia 7210 Supernova has a chic, slim design and is available in a choice of 'bubble gum pink' and 'vivid blue' in a gloss finish. With the Nokia 7210 Supernova, people can enjoy music sideloaded from a PC or purchased from Nokia Music Store, as well as manage music with the new Nokia Music PC client, which is available for download. With an SD memory card slot, favourite music and videos can be easily played and saved. A 2 megapixel camera and access to Flickr provide one click access to share photos.

The Nokia 7210 Supernova is available in the third quarter of 2008 with an estimated retail price of 120 EUR before taxes and subsidies.

*) Where available

**) Memory card size may vary by market