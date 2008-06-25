Nokia N78 Released in the US

Those of you who've been patiently waiting for your fancy new smartphone (you know, one that lacks any real buttons) will be happy to know that the Nokia N78 has been released in the US for US$560. We pasted all the spec info after the jump in case you're in need of a refresher, but to pick up your N78 you'll have to venture to a Nokia flagship store in NY or Chicago—or just go online. But go online sounds too plebeian for purchasing a phone that costs as much as a laptop, no?

A perfect fusion of features and services - the Nokia N78 now available in US

Newest Nseries device enhances the mobile lifestyle by merging new technologies and Ovi services

New York, NY, USA - Starting today, convergence craving consumers across the United States can set their sights on the newest Nokia Nseries device to hit American store shelves, the Nokia N78. Combining advanced mobile features such as integrated A-GPS, a 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and high-speed HSDPA connectivity on North American 850/1900 MHz networks, the Nokia N78 is perfect for enjoying new Nokia services such as Nokia Maps and Share on Ovi. Along with this full suite of data features, the Nokia N78 has also been engineered for maximum voice and messaging performance as well. Now available through select consumer electronics and wireless retailers, online retailers and at the Nokia Flagship Stores in Chicago and New York, the Nokia N78 retails for approximately USD 560. Specific information on retailers offering the Nokia N78 and other Nseries devices can be found at www.nseries.com.

"Offering the robust feature set expected from an Nseries device, the integration of these features with Nokia's new suite of Ovi services is what makes the Nokia N78 a perfect companion for a connected and mobile lifestyle," said William Plummer, Vice President of Go-to-Market for Nokia. "Whether using GPS to find my way across town, adding geotag information to the images I capture and upload to Share on Ovi, or using the FM transmitter to listen to my music collection through my car stereo, the Nokia N78 keeps me connected and entertained wherever I go."

Each Nokia N78 includes a free three-month trial navigation licence for the Nokia Maps service, which enables users to calculate routing information, provides details on up to 15 million different points of interest, and gives audible and visual turn-by-turn directions from point A to point B. With the integrated A-GPS, users can 'geotag' images they capture on the Nokia N78 with location information. With this information images uploaded to Share on Ovi or other selected image sharing sites can include not only when the picture was taken - but also where the picture was taken, even displaying that information visually on a map.

For music fans, the Nokia N78 combines two exciting features - a digital music player and an integrated FM transmitter - to enable a complete audio experience. With storage for up to 8GB of music on an optional MicroSD memory card, a music collection can be easily shared and enjoyed in the home or car by playing it wirelessly through the FM radio.

Yet another useful tool that the Nokia N78 offers is widget support enabled by Web Runtime technology. This functionality allows easy mobile access to valuable online information, including weather, sports, news and more. A wide variety of widgets are available through the Download! client on the Nokia N78 or through the MOSH mobile content distribution platform at http://mosh.nokia.com.

To further enhance the overall experience of the Nokia N78, a variety of Nokia Original Accessories are also available. Offering exceptional sound in an over-the-ear style headset, the Nokia Stereo Headset WH-600 offers the perfect blend of comfort and sound quality. If the occasion calls for sharing tunes with a friend, the Nokia Bluetooth Stereo Speakers MD-7W offer full range sound in a compact easy to carry package. Unlike most portable speakers, the Nokia Bluetooth Stereo Speakers MD-7W features 3D sound, dynamic compression for optimal audio at all volume levels and dynamic bass control for powerful low frequencies.