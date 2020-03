Nintendo's Laurent Fischer recently got in trouble when he said only "geeks" and "otaku" want more space on their Wii to store stuff. Now he has to not only apologise, but say that Nintendo knows "there is an issue in this," and that they're working on something. Maybe. Laurent follows up that with a quote saying they have "no plan to issue hardware," which kinda makes knowing that there's an issue a useless point. [Games Industry via Kotaku - Image Credit]