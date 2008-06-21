How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nikon D700 DSLR Announced July 1st?

Jacobs Digital Photo & Video, a UK camera supplier, is boasting a "a big surprise on the 1st July 2008, a major supplier will be announcing a brand new SLR." The consensus seems to be that it'll be the D700 from Nikon, a mid-range full-frame DSLR that's been generating a lot of noise recently. Other, less likely, possibilities: D90 or D3x from Nikon, or the long-awaited Canon 5D Mark II. Whichever ones aren't announced July 1 we'll probably see at Photokina in Sept. [Jacobs Digital via Photography Bay]

