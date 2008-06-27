Nike Finally Releasing Back to the Future Part II McFly Sneakers, Sort Of

People have been clamouring for Marty McFly's future Nike's from Back to the Future Part II for years now, but Nike has done nothing about it. Until now. They aren't releasing the actual shoes from the movie, unfortunately, but they are releasing shoes "inspired by" those future kicks. It's a start. Click to see the full sneaks.

These limited edition Hyperdunks sport the same weird high section around the ankle that defines the originals as well as "2015" emblazoned on the tongue. They should come out at the end of the summer, but I have no clue how to buy them or how few will be made. I'm holding out for the real deal anyways. [Fubiz (translated) via NotCot]