NHK Projector Features Insane 7680 x 4320 (8K) Resolution

Japanese TV broadcaster NHK has demonstrated Super Hi-Vision, their whopping 32 megapixel, 8K (7680 x 4320) ultra-high definition projector technology using two LCoS projectors with a combined 8,000 lumens brightness and a towering 6.6m x 3.7m 300-inch projection screen. For those of you who are counting, that absolutely obliterates the 4K (3840 x 2,160) full-HD standard. They have even developed a matching 8K studio camera. Once again this begs the question: is there such a thing as too much HD? [CNET]