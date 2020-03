If you haven't quite reached your flair quota, or you are hopelessly stuck in the 1980's fashion-wise, you will probably love the Cool Man MP3 from Newman. The device features and OLED display, support for MP3 and WMA, a built-in microphone and most importantly, a high-tech safety pin that puts high-tech holes in your shirts and jackets. No word on pricing, but it had better be super cheap. [imp3 (translated) via PMP Today]