New S60 Touch Video Shows Off New Finger and Tilt-friendly Features

Looking to stay relevant in the touchscreen smartphone arms race, Symbian dropped an updated S60 demo vid, complete with new shots of the interface and some interesting new features. While the original video highlighted standard, stylus based controls, this video gets finger happy. The new footage shows off a photo browser that uses finger swipes to navigate, and new footage of YouTube browsing done without a stylus. Also cool was a demo of a fish in a "tank" that used some sort of accelerometer/gyroscope to react to mobile phone tilting. And is it just me, or does it seem like S60 Touch has been in the pipeline forever? [PocketPicks]