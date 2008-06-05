New MAARS Kill-Bot Delivered to Military, May Finally Get to Shoot Something

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You may recall that earlier robots developed by Foster-Miller had some minor safety issues in Iraq last year that reportedly shook up confidence in the entire kill-bot program. That story turned out to be a bit of an exaggeration, but it was clear that a newer, safer design would have to be implemented to get things back on track. To that end, Foster-Miller has delivered the 160kg MAARS (Modular Advanced Armed Robotic System), which they emphasise as being "human operated."

The MAARS bot can be equipped with a 40mm grenade launcher or a M240B medium machine gun as well as a laser dazzler, loudspeaker, or pepper spray when killin' ain't in the cards. As far as safety is concerned, on-board software controls allow the robot's driver to select fire and no-fire zones and a mechanical range fan keeps MAARS' insatiable thirst for blood in check when it comes to friendly fire. Whether it wil be given permission to quench that thirst on the enemy remains to be seen. [Danger Room]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

