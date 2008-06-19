How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As a Netflix lover, I'm sad to see account profiles and queues go away after August. That's because I've always used them to keep Lisa's movie choices (morbid documentaries, foreign tragedies, stoner flicks) separate from mine (scifi, fantasy, action, romantic comedies). What's going to happen to Netflix's amazing recommendation engine once it has to deal with shared family queues?

Extra profiles wont' be merged, they'll be deleted, come Sept 1st, 2008. When asked to comment on "WHY OH WHY?!" Netflix responded that it was in the best interest of most customers. I'm not sure that makes sense to me, since the majority who don't need the extra profiles can just opt out of using them.

Let's submit customer feedback and complain if you feel the way I do and don't want your significant other's terrible movie tastes infecting your queue! Here's a petition.

Important News Regarding Netflix Profiles

Dear Brian,

We wanted to let you know we will be eliminating Profiles, the feature that allowed you to set up separate DVD Queues under one account, effective September 1, 2008.

Each additional Profile Queue will be unavailable after September 1, 2008. Before then, we recommend you consolidate any of your Profile Queues to your main account Queue or print them out.

While it may be disappointing to see Profiles go away, this change will help us continue to improve the Netflix website for all our customers.

If you have any questions, please go to http://www.netflix.com/Help?p_faqid=3962 or call us anytime at 1 (888) 638-3549. We apologise for any inconvenience.

- The Netflix Team

