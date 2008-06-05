Nereus Kite-Powered Water Pod Racer Can Dive

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Nereus is a kite-powered watercraft which looks like the product of an orgy between a hammerhead, a manta ray, a Japanese bike and a Storm Trooper. Inspired by kite-surfing, the designers of this water pod racer say that it will "achieve relatively high speeds on and under water." We don't know how high speed diving can be possible with the sea dragging you, but we know how you make it work.

According to them, you would be able to control the Nereus by just turning the handlebars, like using any bike. The handlebars are attached with strings to the kite, employing the same principles used in kite-surfing. To dive, you only have to push down, and the Nereus will dive for a few seconds before emerging again because of the kite dragging it out of the water. Sounds crazy, and we want one. [Behance]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

