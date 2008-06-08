Nathan Myhrvold's TED Talk: Penguin Shit, Nuclear Reactors, Technical BBQing and Whale Sex

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This TED talk from Nathan Myhrvold, former CTO of Microsoft and founder of Intellectual Ventures, is entertaining to say the least. There isn't any useful information here, or news, or anything but Nathan is a fun engaging public speaker to listen to. With his voice's wide dynamic range (both baby bear and papa bear) and interesting and unpredictable topic matter, his talks could be considered the prototypical template for entertaining mad genius speeches. Oh, and he makes backyard nuclear generators. [TED via BoingBoing]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

