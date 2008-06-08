Nathan Myhrvold's TED Talk: Penguin Shit, Nuclear Reactors, Technical BBQing and Whale Sex

This TED talk from Nathan Myhrvold, former CTO of Microsoft and founder of Intellectual Ventures, is entertaining to say the least. There isn't any useful information here, or news, or anything but Nathan is a fun engaging public speaker to listen to. With his voice's wide dynamic range (both baby bear and papa bear) and interesting and unpredictable topic matter, his talks could be considered the prototypical template for entertaining mad genius speeches. Oh, and he makes backyard nuclear generators. [TED via BoingBoing]