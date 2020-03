After experiencing a little trouble early on with the robotic arm on the Phoenix lander, it appears that all systems are go for NASA to begin sampling Martian dirt. A practice scoop was carried out successfully and scientists noted that "a bright material appears in the scooped-up soil and in the hole from which it came"—which could mean the presence of ice or salt, according to experts. However, full-scale soil testing is not set to begin until later this week.



[Phoenix]