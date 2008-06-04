How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The International Space Station's toilet is still broken, people. And all of our toilet humour isn't doing anything to fix what could be a potentially extremely hazardous situation. And as Russian ISS chief Vladimir Solovyov explained, it could lead to a complete evacuation.

It's true, we have a problem with the flushing system. This is a serious matter. In such circumstances there's even the possibility of an emergency departure from the station.

This Thursday and Friday, visiting NASA astronauts will try to fix the problem. If the space plungers don't work, the aliens are in for one nasty surprise welcoming when they make first contact. [breitbart]

