Naptime! Pzizz Uses Technology To Help You Sleep

Pzizz1.jpg

Some people think that I have the best job in the world. I happen to be one of them. The company who looks after the nap pods we featured on the site last week were kind enough to send over one of their Pzizz napping gadgets.

It looks like an MP3 player - there are three buttons on the front, a DC in and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top - but instead of playing music plays a series of relaxing and moving sounds to help you take a nap. From the website:

The pzizz handheld unit allows you to nap any time any place. It looks and feels amazing creating a new and unique nap every time you press play! pzizz combines Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), enchanting music, sound effects and a binaural beat to achieve a wonderfully relaxed state in the listener, similar to that experienced during the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) stage of sleep. It's portable and pocket size and weighs less than most mobile phones. Pzizz comes complete with in built alarm clock and in-ear headphones.

So, in order to make sure that you readers know what you're getting into before you drop $169 on one for yourself, I'm going to endure 30 minutes of this to see if it really does help me take an afternoon nap. I've plugged my Bose QuietComfort 3's into the headphone jack and am about to stretch out on the lounge.

I'll report back later this afternoon...

[Metronaps]

