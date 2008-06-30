Mummy Megaphone Will Out You As an Ineffective Parent

The Mummy Megaphone is a gag gift for parents that bills itself as a "sure-fire way to get everyone to listen." It has a speak mode and a siren mode, can project over 150 metres and is allegedly weather and baby-resistant. With an adjustable volume range of 5 to 10 Watts however, it's almost completely useless. Kids are yelly; when I was young, I'm pretty sure I'd hit 10 Watts in a normal conversation. You know what would be more effective? Holding up a paddle. That always got me to listen right quick. [Nerd Approved]