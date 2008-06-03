The 10" MSI Wind has just been priced at US$399 (Linux) and US$499 (XP). Asus just got some real competition. Here are the full details:

The 2.6 lbs Wind features 5+ HR battery life, Windows XP, ergonomic keyboard, and 80G hard drive all for under $500

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA - June 3rd, 2008 - MSI Computer, a leading manufacturer of computer hardware products and solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of the much anticipated Wind Notebook. The Wind, an acronym for "Wi-Fi Network Device," is the first 10" notebook to feature the speedy new Intel Atom™ 1.6GHz processor

"Intel is excited to collaborate with MSI to usher in the next generation of mobile computing devices," said Steve Dallman, Intel VP Sales and marketing Group and GM, Worldwide Reseller Channel Organisation. "The Wind's user-friendly design, combined with the low power and 45nm High-K process of the Intel Atom processor, makes for an exceptional netbook."

Weighing in at just 2.6 lbs, MSI designed the Wind to be lightweight and ultra mobile, without sacrificing convenience or performance. The Wind features an ergonomically designed keyboard that is only 20% smaller than of a full sized keyboard, with keys spaced a comfortable 0.68 inches apart. Business travelers will welcome the extended battery life available with the Windows based version, which provides up to 5.5 hours of untethered work time.

The Windows version of the Wind features an 80G / 2.5" SATA hard drive, which further sets it apart from other ultra portable notebooks, whose manufacturers have compromised memory capacity to save space. The Wind's display features embedded LED power-saving backlight technology, which provides superior colour quality and brightness. This innovative notebook also comes standard with a 1.3M webcam, Bluetooth capabilities, 3 USB ports and a 4-in-1 card reader.

The Windows version of the Wind is priced at $499 MSRP, and will be available for purchase starting June 16th, 2008 at www.msimobile.com. The Linux based models of the Wind will be available at the same site later this summer for $399 MSRP.

CPU Intel Atom 1.6 GHz

Operating System Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition™

Chipset Intel 945GMS, ICH7-M

Display 10"W (1024×600) LED

VGA UMA

Memory 1GB DDR2/ 667MHz

Hard Drive 80G / 2.5" SATA

Battery 6 Cells / 5.5 hrs

WLAN 802.11b/g

Bluetooth Yes

Webcam 1.3m

Dimensions 10.23" x 7.08" x 0.748" ~1.24"

Weight 2.6lbs

Available Colours White, Black, and Pink

MSRP $499