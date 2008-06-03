MSI Wind Given 4.5 Out of Five By Laptop Magazine

"Good computing punch and excessive endurance" is Laptop magazine's verdict of the MSI Wind. The 500-buck UMPC was put through its paces by the team, who put together a bunch of pros and cons.

Among the UMPC's favourable features were its relatively big 10-inch screen, a fast boot time and a long battery life—over five hours, in fact. The reviewers also praised its comfortable keyboard and the one-touch TurboDrive CPU overclocking.

And so what, as Dylan fans might say, was blowing in the Wind? Not much—a single-bar mouse button, the below-average wireless throughput, and the limited tech-support hours which weren't toll-free either. This is how Laptop summed the ten-incher up:

If there were a Survivor: The Mini-Notebook series, and each of the ultra-low-cost notebooks were incrementally eliminated, the MSI Wind NB would be the one left standing. Unlike its competitors, the Wind NB offers the complete package, including an adult-size keyboard, a larger 10-inch screen, and a very capable Atom processor. This system's solid performance, stellar 5-plus hours of battery life, and US$499 price make it the best all-around mini-notebook to date.

Tempted? [LAPTOP]