How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MSI Wind Getting Desktopified

Just as MSI saw the opportunity to create an Eee of their own with the Wind, so too will they create an Eee Box with their Wind mini-desktop. The internals will be very similar between each version of the Wind, with the desktop featuring the same 1.6Ghz Atom processor and 35W power supply as the laptop, along with Windows XP, 1GB of RAM (expandable to 2), DVD (burner?), up to 160GB of storage and Wi-Fi. Priced between US$199 and US$299, the Wind mini-desktop is not slated for a US release when it hits this September...but were the Eee Box a huge success in the States, it wouldn't be crazy for that to change. [infoworld]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles