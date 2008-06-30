MSI Wind Getting Desktopified

Just as MSI saw the opportunity to create an Eee of their own with the Wind, so too will they create an Eee Box with their Wind mini-desktop. The internals will be very similar between each version of the Wind, with the desktop featuring the same 1.6Ghz Atom processor and 35W power supply as the laptop, along with Windows XP, 1GB of RAM (expandable to 2), DVD (burner?), up to 160GB of storage and Wi-Fi. Priced between US$199 and US$299, the Wind mini-desktop is not slated for a US release when it hits this September...but were the Eee Box a huge success in the States, it wouldn't be crazy for that to change. [infoworld]