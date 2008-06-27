How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MSI Wind Delayed Again, Now to July 7

Reports have been floating around from various forums and tipsters that the MSI Wind was delayed yet again. MSI has confirmed the delays with a representative explaining that the problem is still industry battery shortages.

MSI went from 6 to 3-cells in hopes of getting to market faster, but the batteries have become a bottleneck...I apologise for the delays and can only ask you and your readers for your continued patience.

For anyone who preordered the Wind, the new estimated ship date is July 7. And you'll be receiving a free overnight shipping upgrade, for what that's worth. Thanks everyone!

