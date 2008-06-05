How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MSI to Make Thinner Business Wind, Mobile Internet Device

Following the Wind's success, and further advancing in the mini-laptop collective hysteria, Micro-Star International is planning a thinner version for business people, as well as a new, completely unknown smaller-than-a-mini-laptop mobile Internet device. According to Andy Tung, the business Wind will re-use the components of its predecessor, but focus on design:

On Intel's roadmap, there won't be any change in Atom until the second half of next year, so the microprocessor and chipset will be the same.

According to MSI, they will release the new business Wind next CES. They also said they don't want to compete with the MacBook Air in terms of specs, just make the Atom-based laptop thinner and more portable. Following this, MSI is planning yet another mobile Internet device with a 7-inch screen and a slide keyboard, designed for people who "want to surf the Internet wirelessly." Apparently, some of MSI's engineers fell into a time wormhole and are now trapped in the 90s. [Yahoo]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles