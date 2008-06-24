How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola's Secret Alexander Mobile Phone : If It Fails, Moto Is OVR

Boy Genius has the details on a mystery Motorola phone codenamed Alexander, which is supposedly Moto's last-ditch effort: Word is that if this special ops phone doesn't light the world on fire, Motorola goes up for sale. Personally, the phone described by these specs (though way beyond today's ZN5) is not one I would base the entire future of my company on: 8-megapixel camera, an Nvidia chip for video and 3D jujitsu, GPS, touchscreen (possibly) and the UIQ OS. Due date is around October. Again, it seems strange to tip a whole company on the success or failure of a single phone (why not build several good phones in a row?), but it's not like Moto hasn't done it before. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles