Motorola's Secret Alexander Mobile Phone : If It Fails, Moto Is OVR

Boy Genius has the details on a mystery Motorola phone codenamed Alexander, which is supposedly Moto's last-ditch effort: Word is that if this special ops phone doesn't light the world on fire, Motorola goes up for sale. Personally, the phone described by these specs (though way beyond today's ZN5) is not one I would base the entire future of my company on: 8-megapixel camera, an Nvidia chip for video and 3D jujitsu, GPS, touchscreen (possibly) and the UIQ OS. Due date is around October. Again, it seems strange to tip a whole company on the success or failure of a single phone (why not build several good phones in a row?), but it's not like Moto hasn't done it before. [BGR]