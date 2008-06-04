Most Returned Gadgets Actually Work Fine, Only About 1% Are Broken

According to the consulting firm Accenture, most consumers are idiots and return gadgets not because they're broken, but because they thought they were broken. The overall return rate seems to be hovering around 11% to 20%, with a full 68% of those being returned because they don't "meet customers' expectations for some reason." Another 27% of returns are due to buyer's remorse, which leaves only 5% to malfunctions. Even if you're taking the higher number, that 20% out of all gadgets get returned, 5% out of that would means only 1% out of all gadget purchases are broken on purchase. Those chances aren't horrible, but they're not spectacular either. [PCWorld via Inquirer]