More mobileme...

Jason Chen:

Mobileme is available for $99 a year (like .Mac), and will have a 60 day free trial. 20GB of iDisk space is also included. Mobileme replaces .Mac, like we previously thought. .Mac users can keep using their stuff, but can automatically upgrade to mobileme whenever they want.

11:28 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Photos work exactly the same way too, as Phil is showing off how syncing with that works. I think we get it Phil. "So that's mobileme." "It's like Exchange for the rest of us."

11:26 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Calendar items work the same, being pushed from everywhere onto all your devices. He's now showing what happens when you move an event on your computer and how it shows up on your iPhone within about 10 seconds.

11:25 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Now Phil's going through a process of getting an email with a lunch invite, which then loads up Google Maps of the restaurant. He saved the contact of the restaurant on the phone. Now, he goes back to the computer and sees the same email, which got pushed to all his devices with the correct "read" state. He also sees the contact that he created on the phone—the same one he just created—on the computer.

