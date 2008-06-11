Moog's First Guitar Features Infinite Sustain: So Go Out and Have a Bite

If you had the new Moog Guitar Paul Vo Edition you could play, go out and have a bite...in Italy, come back to the States and Waaaaaaaaa...you'd still be hearin' that one. Moog, the company best known for their line of synthesisers, has turned their innovative eye towards the guitar and emerged with an instrument that features infinite sustain. Apparently, this musical miracle is achieved using strings that have "a specific metallurgy designed to work with the Moog pickups."

The full list of modes on the Paul Vo Edition includes:

•FULL SUSTAIN MODE - like no other sustainer; infinite sustain on every string, at every fret position and at any volume. You may have heard sustain before but not with this power (we call it "Vo Power") and clarity. •CONTROLLED SUSTAIN MODE - allows you to play sustained single or polyphonic lines without muting technique. The Moog Guitar sustains the notes you are playing while actively muting the strings you are not playing. •MUTE MODE - removes energy from the strings, resulting in a variety of staccato articulations. The mute mode has never been heard on any other guitar; the Vo Power stops the strings with the same intensity that it sustains them. You feel the instrument transform in your hands. •HARMONIC BLENDS - use the included foot pedal to shift the positive energy of Vo Power in Sustain mode and the subtractive force of Vo Power in Mute mode between the bridge and neck pick-ups to pull both subtle and dramatic harmonics from the strings. •MOOG FILTER - control the frequency of the built-in, resonant Moog ladder filter using the foot pedal or a CV Input.

As you can see in the video above, the Moog guitar has the full endorsement of Lou Reed and Vernon Reid from Living Colour, which in and of itself is enough to justify the $US6,495 asking price. However, you will have to wait until September to get your hands on one—but pre-orders are being accepted on the product page right now. [Moog via Wired]