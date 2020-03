You may have heard about a monkey controlling a robot arm that was in the news a week or two ago. It's a pretty incredible story (albeit one that we reported on in 2003, 2005 and 2007). In the above video, Paul Scheer from Human Giant and Best Week Ever demonstrates the down sides to giving a monkey control over a robot. Because really, at the end of the day, a robot controlled by a monkey is really just going to act like a monkey. (Video after the jump) [Funny or Die]