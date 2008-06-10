MobileMe Looks an Awful Lot Like Windows Me

MobileMe, Apple's replacement for .Mac, was announced at WWDC today. Feature-wise, it actually sounds pretty decent, and appears to be a graceful and highly usable evolution of its aging predecessor. Something struck me (and some others)as as a little odd about the name they chose. Not only is MobileMe an awkward name, its logo is remarkable similar to notorious software disaster from nearly a decade ago. When rumours of the MobileMe broke a while ago, the most compelling reason to disregard them was the fact that the name sort of sucked. Would a company so famous, especially in recent years, for extremely shrewd marketing and the creation of household brand names really release this product as MobileMe, and make it look like this? Yes. Yes they would.

[WWDC08 @ Giz]