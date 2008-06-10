MobileMe Looks an Awful Lot Like Windows Me

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MobileMe, Apple's replacement for .Mac, was announced at WWDC today. Feature-wise, it actually sounds pretty decent, and appears to be a graceful and highly usable evolution of its aging predecessor. Something struck me (and some others)as as a little odd about the name they chose. Not only is MobileMe an awkward name, its logo is remarkable similar to notorious software disaster from nearly a decade ago.When rumours of the MobileMe broke a while ago, the most compelling reason to disregard them was the fact that the name sort of sucked. Would a company so famous, especially in recent years, for extremely shrewd marketing and the creation of household brand names really release this product as MobileMe, and make it look like this? Yes. Yes they would.

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

