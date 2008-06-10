How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

mobileme Is "Exchange For The Rest Of Us"

Jason Chen:

It works directly with email, calendar, and whatever native applications you've got on Mac and PC. On Mac, it works with iCal, Address Book and Mail. On the PC, it works with Microsoft Outlook.

11:16 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

If an email gets sent to you on your mobileme account, it'll be pushed to all 3 types of devices. If you change a contact on your phone, it'll be reflected to. Same with changing a calendar event. This stuff all works over the air (cellular connection).

11:15 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

"Not all of us work in large enterprises," but will sync your information from up in the cloud down to your device. It works for Macs, PCs and iPhones. It'll push information up and down keeping stuff up to date all the time. Contacts, calendars AND emails.

11:14 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

11:14 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Phil Schiller is on stage, saying mobile me is like "Exchange for the rest of us". He just called ActiveSync ActiveStink.

11:14 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:


Like exchange for the rest of us.

11:13 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

An now, "mobileme". Looks like the new .Mac! Maybe? Let's see.

