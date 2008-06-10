How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

mobileme Also Looks After Your Photos & iDisk

Jason Chen:

iDisk is now all online, and you can use it to share files to people without emailing stuff around.

11:22 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

In Address Book, there's real-time search with narrowing down of entries as you're typing, as well as Google Maps. The Calendar looks a lot like iCal with its color coding and meeting blocks. Drag and drop works. Gallery (photos) has skimming like in iPhoto and .Mac, thumbnail rescaling, drag and drop, rotate, and sharing.

11:21 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Phil is demoing the mobileme web app. Everything looks very smooth in the Mail application, with drag and drop, and quick reply popup window.

11:20 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:



11:19 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Photos also work over the air, just like mail, address book and calendar. You can upload photos into your mobileme albums (just like .Mac was before). iDisk is also on there (one of the two icons I couldn't see before), syncing your files and folders.

