Mobile Phone Concept Features Shape-Shifting Screen

Designer Rune Larson has made a name for himself coming up with simple, but unique new takes on the mobile phone. However, with this shape-shifter concept he complicates things a bit by incorporating two layers of plastic into his design—one flexible layer and one hard layer with liquid inside. The liquid would be pushed between the layers, forming different shapes on the surface.

As you can see in the renders, a variety of keyboards could be generated using this technology—a feature that could come in handy for people who like the idea of touchscreens, but prefer the tactile feedback of actual buttons. I'm sure other applications would be possible, but I'm not sure if this technology is even feasible at this point much less marketable in the foreseeable future. [Tuvie]