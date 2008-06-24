Mio's Knight Rider GPS Test Drive Video (Verdict: It's KITTastic)

I got a sneak peek at Mio's new Knight Rider GPS, and it's more fun and cheesy than I expected. As you can see in the video, William Daniels, the original voice of KITT, guides you as you cruise the streets, fighting crime. Flashing red LEDs are synced up to the speech, and the screen marks your location with a Pontiac Trans Am icon. My favourite part is that is has 300 names built-in when you're done pretending that you're Michael Knight and you want KITT to call you by your real moniker. It'll be US$270—a bit less than we thought—when it's out in August. [Knight Rider GPS]