Million Dollar Olympic Bicycle So Specialised "No Ordinary Person Could Ride It"

Cycle maker Koga Miyata is hoping that the new million dollar bike he designed for Dutch cyclist Theo Bos will give him the edge in the upcoming Beijing Olympics. According to reports, it has the lowest air resistance of any bike in the world, but it has no brakes and only one speed. That, combined with a super stiff frame makes it one of the most "difficult bikes to ride." So, it is a superfast bike that is damn near impossible to use. Sounds like a sure-fire bet for gold, if you ask me.



[Reuters]