How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Million Dollar Olympic Bicycle So Specialised "No Ordinary Person Could Ride It"

Cycle maker Koga Miyata is hoping that the new million dollar bike he designed for Dutch cyclist Theo Bos will give him the edge in the upcoming Beijing Olympics. According to reports, it has the lowest air resistance of any bike in the world, but it has no brakes and only one speed. That, combined with a super stiff frame makes it one of the most "difficult bikes to ride." So, it is a superfast bike that is damn near impossible to use. Sounds like a sure-fire bet for gold, if you ask me.


[Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles