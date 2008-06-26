How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Military-Grade Hummer Replacement Has Remote-Controlled Gun Turret


I'm sure military enthusiasts will geek out about this IMI Wildcat — A Hummer-replacing 4x4 MPC vehicle that can hold 12 soldiers, protect against 14.5 mm fire and RPGs, cross 900mm trenches, is C-130 transportable, yada yada yada, whoopdie freakin doo. But what makes this thing truly awesome is that it has a gun turret on top that can be remotely controlled from inside.

Called the IMI WAVE, it is a camera mounted next to the gun, soldiers can sit inside and assess the situation from a video control panel that can automatically lock on to targets. Not only is it the only vehicle of its type to have this tech, but it will the risk of soldiers getting hit while standing and firing outside a vehicle. Check out this earlier Discovery Channel clip of the WAVE in action. It's like the best video game ever. [Aviation Week]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles