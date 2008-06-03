Microsoft Tells Hardware Manufacturers to Start Testing Windows 7 ASAP Or Face Sweat of Ballmer

Everyone knows how much of a bunglefart the "Certified for Windows Vista" sticker was in determining whether computers worked OK or completely lousily with Vista. Microsoft doesn't want to repeat this, which is why they're telling hardware manufacturers to start testing their products with Windows 7 as soon as the first beta is out, unless they don't want to qualify for Microsoft's new Windows 7 compatibility sticker. Microsoft's going to check up on them too, making sure companies' current Windows Vista submission "include a complete CPK with test logs from Windows 7." [Information Week]