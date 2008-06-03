Microsoft Tells Hardware Manufacturers to Start Testing Windows 7 ASAP Or Face Sweat of Ballmer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Everyone knows how much of a bunglefart the "Certified for Windows Vista" sticker was in determining whether computers worked OK or completely lousily with Vista. Microsoft doesn't want to repeat this, which is why they're telling hardware manufacturers to start testing their products with Windows 7 as soon as the first beta is out, unless they don't want to qualify for Microsoft's new Windows 7 compatibility sticker. Microsoft's going to check up on them too, making sure companies' current Windows Vista submission "include a complete CPK with test logs from Windows 7." [Information Week]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

