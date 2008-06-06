Microsoft Patents Mobile Manners Device Policy For Your Phones, Cameras and PDAs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft's device manners policy (DMP) patent seems very interesting, enforcing manners on people via automated wireless servers because they can't be bothered to be polite themselves. There are some examples inside the patent application, but the basic gist is that if you take a mobile device (mobile phone, camera or laptop) into an area designated not-acceptable for that device to be used, it'll automatically be shut off or that particular feature will be locked. Imagine a no photography policy in museums turning off your phone, or no recording in movie theatres, or no calling in hospitals. Not a bad idea for the office either. [Unwired View]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

