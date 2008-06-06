Microsoft Patents Mobile Manners Device Policy For Your Phones, Cameras and PDAs

Microsoft's device manners policy (DMP) patent seems very interesting, enforcing manners on people via automated wireless servers because they can't be bothered to be polite themselves. There are some examples inside the patent application, but the basic gist is that if you take a mobile device (mobile phone, camera or laptop) into an area designated not-acceptable for that device to be used, it'll automatically be shut off or that particular feature will be locked. Imagine a no photography policy in museums turning off your phone, or no recording in movie theatres, or no calling in hospitals. Not a bad idea for the office either. [Unwired View]