How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microrobots Dance to Staged Choreography

These robots are just the size of a hair, but up to five of them can be independently, wirelessly controlled to work (and dance) in harmony. The robots are able to move by inch-worming 10-20 billionths of a metre at once somewhere around 20,000 times a second. The result is small robots that can make their way around with relative alacrity, but still home in on precise movements. And the example video is pretty remarkable:

Medical use? Meh. I say it's about time we start the nerdiest breakdancing team of all time. [Duke via DailyTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles