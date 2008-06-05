Microrobots Dance to Staged Choreography

These robots are just the size of a hair, but up to five of them can be independently, wirelessly controlled to work (and dance) in harmony. The robots are able to move by inch-worming 10-20 billionths of a metre at once somewhere around 20,000 times a second. The result is small robots that can make their way around with relative alacrity, but still home in on precise movements. And the example video is pretty remarkable:

Medical use? Meh. I say it's about time we start the nerdiest breakdancing team of all time. [Duke via DailyTech]