Memorex SimpleSave is Easy DVD Recording For Your Grandparents

Memorex has a crazy (and expensive) new DVD-R line called SimpleSave, which automatically scans your computer for photos and videos and burns them to disc. From the description, these US$14.99 for 5 discs sound like they're perfect for your parents or grandparents who don't really know how to use a burner and have photos scattered all over their machines. If they've got more pics and vids than can fit on one disc, the software will tell them how many more they need to buy and will parse and burn accordingly. Expensive, but neat for the new user. [PRNewswire via Coolest Gadgets]