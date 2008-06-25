Memorex SimpleSave is Easy DVD Recording For Your Grandparents

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Memorex has a crazy (and expensive) new DVD-R line called SimpleSave, which automatically scans your computer for photos and videos and burns them to disc. From the description, these US$14.99 for 5 discs sound like they're perfect for your parents or grandparents who don't really know how to use a burner and have photos scattered all over their machines. If they've got more pics and vids than can fit on one disc, the software will tell them how many more they need to buy and will parse and burn accordingly. Expensive, but neat for the new user. [PRNewswire via Coolest Gadgets]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

