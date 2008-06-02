Medidome Syringe Aims for Veins with Kid-Friendly Design

We've brought you inventions that aim to replace the scary-looking hypodermic syringe before, but this new design reinvents the device in a kid-friendly package. Designed by Christopher Holden, a student at Northumbria University in the UK, MediDome combines drug and needle in a stick-on blister, designed for a single use only. So it reduces the risk of needle-stick injury, and looks much friendlier to kids. You simply stick it on, and compress it until the drug is delivered: it's even got an integrated alert system to check you've not ruptured a vein, and a built-in tamper warning. It's now being patented, so it's a product we might actually see for real sometime. [Medgadget]