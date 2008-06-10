How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Medical Imaging App - Pinching Nerves In Your Pocket?

B. Lam:

10:59 am ON Jun 9 2008 Jason Chen:

Example use: doctors sharing a patient's image data to the patient "iPhone to iPhone", basically letting them take away their photos to show their family. "Look how bad my hernia is!"

10:57 am ON Jun 9 2008 Jason Chen:

Doctors can flip stuff around and view images from various angles. Pinch, double tap and various other current photo-viewing actions can be used in their app. There's even on-screen measurement lines you can draw to see, say, how big a tumor is. It disappears when you shake the phone (accelerometer use).

10:56 am ON Jun 9 2008 B. Lam:

10:56 am ON Jun 9 2008 Jason Chen:

The second medical app is from MIMvista, a company that's a "leading developer of medical imaging data." Mark Cain is coming up on stage, showing a CT scan and a PET scan (I've no idea what either one does, but I'm no Dr. House).

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles