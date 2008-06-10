Medical Imaging App - Pinching Nerves In Your Pocket?

B. Lam:

Example use: doctors sharing a patient's image data to the patient "iPhone to iPhone", basically letting them take away their photos to show their family. "Look how bad my hernia is!"

Doctors can flip stuff around and view images from various angles. Pinch, double tap and various other current photo-viewing actions can be used in their app. There's even on-screen measurement lines you can draw to see, say, how big a tumor is. It disappears when you shake the phone (accelerometer use).

The second medical app is from MIMvista, a company that's a "leading developer of medical imaging data." Mark Cain is coming up on stage, showing a CT scan and a PET scan (I've no idea what either one does, but I'm no Dr. House).