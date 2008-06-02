How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Me.com Could Be Apple's Rebranded .Mac Mobile Me Site

How's this for an Apple coup? On Friday Mark reported that Apple could be positioning .Mac for a serious overhaul, which was known in rumour mill circles at the time as Mobile Me. Today we received another update as MacRumors discovered that the Netcraft page for Me.com lists Kenneth Eddings, the official technical contact for many Apple domain names, as the DNS admin for the site.

Eddings' email address was also listed in the SOA Record of the DNS record. The site was probably purchased by Apple in December 2007. For those keeping score at home, that's a new 3G iPhone and Me.com at this month's WWDC. [MacRumors]

