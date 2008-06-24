McCain Proposes US$300 Million Prize to Develop Next-Gen Battery for Cars, Cybernetic Cryo-Suits

It's well known that the biggest bump in the road to developing an awesome all-electric car is the battery. The only ones juicy enough are a) big b) expensive and c) not so durable. Not easy. But science is no match for the American spirit! If elected, John McCain is promising US$300 million to whoever develops a next-gen battery that "has the size, capacity, cost and power to leapfrog the commercially available plug-in hybrids or electric cars." Totally coincidentally, that same battery will also power the next generation of life-extending cybernetic cryo-suits. [Detroit News via Jalopnik]