Maxx Portable DVD Looks Like Future PSP on Steroids

The Maxx Digital PDV-8500BLK is a) a portable DVD with a 8.5″ TFT screen with all kinds of format support on both disk and flash cards, b) PSP's dumb older brother, c) a future PSP on steroids, or d) all of the above.
Features
DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, CD, CD-R/RW, VCD, SVCD, JPEG and MP3 playback
MPEG4 playback
Flash media card capability with a port for SD(tm), MMC and MS Cards
Built-in USB port
16:9 widescreen format
High-resolution active matrix TFT display
Built-in stereo speakers and anti-shock system
Includes rechargeable NiMH battery, IR remote control, AV cable, AC/DC adapters and carrying case