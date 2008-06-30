How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Maxx Portable DVD Looks Like Future PSP on Steroids

The Maxx Digital PDV-8500BLK is a) a portable DVD with a 8.5″ TFT screen with all kinds of format support on both disk and flash cards, b) PSP's dumb older brother, c) a future PSP on steroids, or d) all of the above.

Features

DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, CD, CD-R/RW, VCD, SVCD, JPEG and MP3 playback

MPEG4 playback

Flash media card capability with a port for SD(tm), MMC and MS Cards

Built-in USB port

16:9 widescreen format

High-resolution active matrix TFT display

Built-in stereo speakers and anti-shock system

Includes rechargeable NiMH battery, IR remote control, AV cable, AC/DC adapters and carrying case

