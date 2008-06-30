How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mathmos Poplight, Ditches Lava for LED Color-Changing Cuteness

I've just installed a set of colour-change lighting strips in my new apartment, but now I kinda wish I'd spotted these new lamps from original lava-lamp makers Mathmos first. The Poplights are cuteness exemplified: just six inches high, and in hand-blown glass. They've got a set of LEDs inside the central "bulb" and change between blue, purple, violet, magenta, red lighting, and you turn them on my simply pushing down on top, which I guess must be the "pop" part. Available now for US$75. On second thoughts, I might buy them anyway... you can't have too much colour-change moodlighting can you?[Technabob]

poplights3poplights2poplights1

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles