Mathmos Poplight, Ditches Lava for LED Color-Changing Cuteness

I've just installed a set of colour-change lighting strips in my new apartment, but now I kinda wish I'd spotted these new lamps from original lava-lamp makers Mathmos first. The Poplights are cuteness exemplified: just six inches high, and in hand-blown glass. They've got a set of LEDs inside the central "bulb" and change between blue, purple, violet, magenta, red lighting, and you turn them on my simply pushing down on top, which I guess must be the "pop" part. Available now for US$75. On second thoughts, I might buy them anyway... you can't have too much colour-change moodlighting can you?[Technabob]