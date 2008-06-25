This officially-licensed Mario 1up mushroom comes with a pot. Think Geek says that you can fill the pot with soil and make your friends believe is a real 1up mushroom. Unfortunately, neither the mushroom nor the pot are edible, smokable, or capable of inducing any kind of hallucinogenic experience, so people would probably don't believe that. But you can still secretly lick it in your cubicle for $10. [Think Geek]
Mario 1up Mushroom Is Not Edible, But We Want to Lick It
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.